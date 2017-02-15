EastEnders fans were flabbergasted when sisters Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell were dramatically killed off on New Year's Day, kicking 2017 off to a dismal start.

But viewers of the BBC1 soap can rejoice – as the on-screen siblings could turn things around with a reunion later this year.

While there are currently no plans to bring the Mitchell sisters back from the dead following their tragic deaths in a swimming pool on Ronnie's wedding day, actresses Rita Simons and Samantha Womack could be working together on the small screen sooner than expected.

The Sun reports that the BBC is planning to cast the soap stars on the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing, with the two blondes topping show bosses wishlists. Now we didn't see that one coming...

Simons, 39, and Womack, 44, could be back on the telly as soon as September for the dancing show's launch, with one of them telling the newspaper: "It's fair to say that people are keen to sign at least one of them and if at all possible both of the girls for the new series.

"Obviously it's early days and lists are still being drawn up for potential candidates as there are all kinds of commitments that people have for the coming months.

"But it's said that the BBC are well aware of the anger from EastEnders fans when it was announced the girls were to be axed from their roles – so the powers that be are convinced that signing them up would prove to be a sure-fire ratings winner for the new series," they added.

The ladies would not be the first EastEnders stars to appear on the reality series, however, as their former co-star Jake Wood – who plays Max Branning – reached the semi-final in 2014.

The soap stars played Ronnie and Roxy for a decade, first arriving in Walford in 2007. Their shock deaths at the beginning of this year saw them go out with a bang no doubt – but split viewers' opinion.

EastEnders continues tomorrow (16 February) at 7.30pm on BBC1.