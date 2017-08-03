Louise Redknapp appears to be moving on from her reported marriage breakdown to football pundit Jamie after 18 years together.

The 42-year-old former Eternal singer was seen leaving London's Phoenix Theatre by herself on Wednesday night (2 August), looking a little worse for wear as she got into a taxi. She was still wearing her wedding ring amid reports that she has been living in a home 15 minutes away from the family mansion in Surrey.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is also posting on Instagram as usual, mainly focusing on her fashion ventures with pal Emma Rose Thatcher. The duo run style blog A Style Album and Louise shared a fun Boomerang clip of the pair filming for the website.

She captioned it: "On set with my girl @emmarosestyle Outfit details via link in bio & @astylealbum #Filming#BehindTheScenes #FashionBlog"

Looking super stylish and comfortable in an oversized pink Topshop hoodie with skinny jeans and white trainers, Louise was effortlessly flawless with her glowing tan and tousled hair, seeming as if she didn't have a care in the world.

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Gorgeous lady".

Another added: "Two beautiful ladies".

Someone else couldn't help but comment on Louise's recent, split, writing: "Sad you've walked away from your marriage "

The star has been keeping things upbeat in terms of her social media, but can't avoid the endless comments about her marriage breakdown.

On a recent snap of her and 13-year-old son Charley, viewers called for a reconciliation between her and Jamie.

One person wrote: "Happy Birthday. Why are everybody feeling sorry for her she left Jamie always thought they were the perfect couple."

Someone else commented: "Shame you and Jamie have split :(" as another follower hoped for a reconciliation, writing: "Aww nice pic. Hope you're feeling ok Louise and hope you and Jamie get back on track. I always thought you was the perfect couple xx"

Louise was reported to have called it a day with herone-time footballer partner, according to The Sun, with the claim coming just one month after she blasted rumours of strife and living in a different home to her husband.

Insiders told the newspaper: "Louise told one of her closest friends she and Jamie had split."

Like many victims of the Strictly Come Dancing 'curse', insiders state that Redknapp was a changed woman after appearing on the BBC dancing show and striking up a very close friendship with bisexual model Daisy Lowe.