Strictly 2016 winner Ore Oduba sent his fans into overdrive on Wednesday evening (22 December) after posting a shirtless snap of himself while out Christmas shopping.

The 30-year-old BBC Breakfast sports reporter had his 45k Instagram followers in a fluster – and didn't seem to be shopping for anyone but himself – as he posted a mirror selfie displaying his ripped six pack.

Showing the results of his ballroom dancing workouts over the past few months, the married presenter of one year couldn't help but tease his hefty following – most of whom are female – while out Christmas shopping in Manchester Christmas Markets.

The chiselled snap lead a number of fans to comment on his physique, with one person writing: "Flippen eck @oreodubaofficial !!! Wowzers," as another put: "It would be a 10 ....from Len.... & every other female in the room".

A third claimed: "I knew there was a reason I was following you!"

Others weren't so positive, with one claiming he should "Put it away chuck you'll catch your death! Need a jumper on the Christmas Markets!" as a second added: "Tacky.. neither Danny nor AJ would have resorted to this .. no need".

Oduba was the underdog in this year's Strictly final, but managed to beat out favourite Danny Mac. He has now claimed that he wants a new TV dancing job, but ruled out replacing Len Goodman on the popular BBC1 show.

Speaking about his aspirations for the future, he told Square Eyes: "I absolutely love sport, it's my passion and in the last eight years I have been a sports broadcaster," before adding: "I want to use my ability to dance... and not waste it".

"I would love somehow to bring that into something I can call my profession," Oduba continued.