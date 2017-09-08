The winner of the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin fight can be considered the best fighter in boxing according to Abel Sanchez.

Canelo takes on Golovkin on Saturday (16 September) in what is one of the biggest and most highly-anticipated fights of the decade.

It is also a rare example of both fighters competing at their peaks as opposed to Floyd Mayweather's bout with Manny Pacquiao, with the Mexican boasting a record of 49-1-1 while the Kazakhstan native is still unbeaten with his record of 37-0.

While many would have the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko or Andre Ward at the top of their pound-for-pound list, Sanchez, who is the head trainer of Golovkin, believes the winner of this bout can be considered the best the sport has to offer.

"I think the winner of this fight on September 16 clearly establishes the best middleweight in the world as well as a strong argument for the best fighter in the sport," Sanchez stated, as quoted on BoxingScene.

"The winner will also be one of the most marketable fighters as well as the top of the pound for pound list, which doesn't always go hand in hand."

While Golovkin has been criticised for not always fighting the best opponents, the counter-argument is also there that nobody worthy has wanted to face "GGG" until now.

Sanchez adds that a victory over Canelo would not only be the 35-year-old's biggest win of his career but would edge him closer to history with his record of consecutive title defences in the middleweight division.

"A victory over Canelo will bring Gennady within one fight of tying the record for consecutive middleweight title defenses," he added.

"History will show that Gennady has always stepped to accept a challenge and in the middleweight division that's saying something."