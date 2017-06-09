With all but one seat in the House of Commons declared, Theresa May's Conservatives are eight short of the 326 they need for a majority. In an attempt to cling on as Prime Minister, May has said she will form a government supported by her "friends" in the Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats. Although Jeremy Corbyn's election gains would suggest the country is moving to the left, May is pinning Britain's future on a right-wing party that opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.

May called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations. Instead, it has wiped out her parliamentary majority and thrown the country into political turmoil. The debacle is the second time in a year that a Conservative gamble on the issue of Europe has backfired. Her predecessor, David Cameron, called a referendum to decide on EU membership in June 2016. When voters stunned him and Europe by voting to leave, he resigned, leaving May to deal with the mess. From strong and stable to weak and wobbly, IBTimes UK looks back at Theresa May's time in office.

24 June 2016: Samantha Cameron watches as her husband David resigns as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European UnionStefan Wermuth/Reuters
30 June 2016: Home Secretary Theresa May launches her bid to become the next Conservative Party leaderJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
7 July 2016: Home Secretary Theresa May waves outside the Houses of Parliament after the second ballot for the leadership of the Conservative PartyJack Taylor/Getty Images
11 July 2016: Home Secretary Theresa May stands with her husband Philip after Andrea Leadsom pulled out of the Conservative Party leadership contest, leaving her PM-in-waitingChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
12 July 2016: Prime-Minister-in-waiting Theresa May reacts to photographers after walking to the wrong car after attending a Cabinet meeting at Downing StreetCarl Court/Getty Images
13 July 2016: Outgoing British prime minister David Cameron speaks beside his daughters Nancy and Florence, his wife Samantha and son Arthur outside 10 Downing Street before going to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to the QueenOli Scarff/AFP
13 July 2016: The Queen welcomes Theresa May to Buckingham Palace at the start of an audience where she invited the former Home Secretary to become Prime Minister and form a new governmentDominic Lipinski
13 July 2016: New Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by her husband Philip, is welcomed by staff as she walks into 10 Downing Street after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new governmentStefan Rousseau
13 July 2016: Theresa May and her husband Philip wave outside 10 Downing Street after she became the UK's second female Prime MinisterCarl Court/Getty Images
13 July 2016: Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street as newly appointed Prime Minister Theresa May begins appointing her cabinetChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
20 July 2016: German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets the new British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Chancellery in BerlinSean Gallup/Getty Images
12 August 2016: Theresa May walks with her husband Philip John May while on summer holiday in the Swiss AlpsMarco Berterello/AFP
31 August 2016: Theresa May holds a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's country retreat Chequers to discuss Brexit action plansStefan Rousseau
2 October 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May takes to the stage to deliver a speech to about Brexit on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference 2016 at the ICC BirminghamMatt Cardy/Getty Images
5 October 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip react after she delivered a speech during the fourth day of the Conservative Party Conference 2016 at the ICC BirminghamMatt Cardy/Getty Images
20 October 2016: Theresa May arrives for a group picture during the European Union leaders summit in BrusselsStephane de Sakutin/AFP
20 October 2016: Theresa May kisses EU President Jean-Claude Juncker during her first EU Council meeting as Prime MinisterJack Taylor/Getty Images
13 November 2016: SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May attend the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on WhitehallJack Taylor/Getty Images
6 December 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May addresses sailors on board HMS Ocean during her trip to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in BahrainCarl Court/Getty Images
6 December 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May meets King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia in Manama, BahrainStefan Rousseau
27 January 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks in The Oval Office at The White House in Washington, DCChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
27 January 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump holds hands as they walk along the Colonnade of the West Wing at the White House in Washington, DCChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
27 February 2017: A float featuring Theresa May is driven in the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf, Germany.Lukas Schulze/Getty Images
13 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster AbbeyBen Stansall/AFP
22 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street following terrorist incidents outside the Houses of Parliament and on Westminster BridgeRichard Pohle
27 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow ahead of the triggering of Article 50Russell Cheyne/Reuters
28 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and officially triggering the process of leaving the European UnionChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
29 March 2017: Britain's ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow hands European Council President Donald Tusk a letter from Prime Minister Theresa May notifying him of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon TreatyEmmanuel Dunand/AFP
29 March 2017: Daily newspapers report on Prime Minister Theresa May's signing of the letter to invoke the provisions laid out in Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to begin the process of Britain's withdrawal from the European UnionDaniel Sorabji/AFP
18 April 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May announces a snap general election outside Downing StreetDan Kitwood/Getty Images
18 April 2017: A betting company employee writes betting odds for the election on a blackboard in College Green outside the Houses of ParliamentJack Taylor/Getty Images
26 April 2017: Theresa May greets European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at 10 Downing Street for major Brexit talks with EU leadersCarl Court/Getty Images
2 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May eats chips as she meets with residents in Mevagissey, Cornwall, during a campaign visit ahead of the forthcoming electionDylan Martinez/Reuters
10 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May attends a campaign event in NottinghamDarren Staples/Reuters
15 May 2017: Theresa May reacts as she talks with a shopper during an election campaign walk about around Abingdon Market near OxfordJustin Tallis/AFP
16 May 2017: Theresa May meets pupils at Nishkam Primary School in BirminghamDan Kitwood/Getty Images
25 May 2017: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are pictured ahead of a photo opportunity at a Nato summit in BrusselsDan Kitwood/Getty Images
29 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May is interviewed by Jeremy Paxman during a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programmeStefan Rousseau
30 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in WolverhamptonChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
31 May 2017: Theresa May is pictured in front of a sign advertising cider at the Royal Bath and West Show in Shepton Mallet, SomersetLeon Neal/Getty Images
31 May 2017: Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Interior Minister Amber Rudd, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson and moderator Mishal Husain attend the BBC's live televised general election debate in CambridgeJeff Overs/BBC
3 June 2017: Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club in Dewsbury, West YorkshireHannah McKay/Reuters
4 June 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement following terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market that left eight people deadLeon Neal/Getty Images
7 June 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in NorwichToby Melville/Reuters
8 June 2017: Conservative Party leader Theresa May and husband Philip arrive at a polling station in MaidenheadMatt Cardy/Getty Images
9 June 2017: Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May speaks after winning her seat in Maidenhead during a dreadful night for the ToriesMatt Cardy/Getty Images
9 June 2017: Newspaper front pages about the results of the snap general electionDaniel Sorabji/AFP