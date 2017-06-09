With all but one seat in the House of Commons declared, Theresa May's Conservatives are eight short of the 326 they need for a majority. In an attempt to cling on as Prime Minister, May has said she will form a government supported by her "friends" in the Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats. Although Jeremy Corbyn's election gains would suggest the country is moving to the left, May is pinning Britain's future on a right-wing party that opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.

May called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations. Instead, it has wiped out her parliamentary majority and thrown the country into political turmoil. The debacle is the second time in a year that a Conservative gamble on the issue of Europe has backfired. Her predecessor, David Cameron, called a referendum to decide on EU membership in June 2016. When voters stunned him and Europe by voting to leave, he resigned, leaving May to deal with the mess. From strong and stable to weak and wobbly, IBTimes UK looks back at Theresa May's time in office.