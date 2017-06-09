With all but one seat in the House of Commons declared,
Theresa May's Conservatives are eight short of the 326 they need for a majority. In an attempt to cling on as Prime Minister, May has said she will form a government supported by her "friends" in the Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats. Although Jeremy Corbyn's election gains would suggest the country is moving to the left, May is pinning Britain's future on a right-wing party that opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.
May called the snap election to strengthen her hand in the Brexit negotiations. Instead, it has wiped out her parliamentary majority and thrown the country into political turmoil. The debacle is the second time in a year that a Conservative gamble on the issue of Europe has backfired. Her predecessor, David Cameron, called a referendum to decide on EU membership in June 2016. When voters stunned him and Europe by voting to leave, he resigned, leaving May to deal with the mess. From strong and stable to weak and wobbly,
IBTimes UK looks back at Theresa May's time in office.
24 June 2016: Samantha Cameron watches as her husband David resigns as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the European Union Stefan Wermuth/Reuters 30 June 2016: Home Secretary Theresa May launches her bid to become the next Conservative Party leader Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 7 July 2016: Home Secretary Theresa May waves outside the Houses of Parliament after the second ballot for the leadership of the Conservative Party Jack Taylor/Getty Images 11 July 2016: Home Secretary Theresa May stands with her husband Philip after Andrea Leadsom pulled out of the Conservative Party leadership contest, leaving her PM-in-waiting Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 12 July 2016: Prime-Minister-in-waiting Theresa May reacts to photographers after walking to the wrong car after attending a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street Carl Court/Getty Images 13 July 2016: Outgoing British prime minister David Cameron speaks beside his daughters Nancy and Florence, his wife Samantha and son Arthur outside 10 Downing Street before going to Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to the Queen Oli Scarff/AFP 13 July 2016: The Queen welcomes Theresa May to Buckingham Palace at the start of an audience where she invited the former Home Secretary to become Prime Minister and form a new government Dominic Lipinski 13 July 2016: New Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by her husband Philip, is welcomed by staff as she walks into 10 Downing Street after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government Stefan Rousseau 13 July 2016: Theresa May and her husband Philip wave outside 10 Downing Street after she became the UK's second female Prime Minister Carl Court/Getty Images 13 July 2016: Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street as newly appointed Prime Minister Theresa May begins appointing her cabinet Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 20 July 2016: German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets the new British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Chancellery in Berlin Sean Gallup/Getty Images
12 August 2016: Theresa May walks with her husband Philip John May while on summer holiday in the Swiss Alps Marco Berterello/AFP 31 August 2016: Theresa May holds a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's country retreat Chequers to discuss Brexit action plans Stefan Rousseau 2 October 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May takes to the stage to deliver a speech to about Brexit on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference 2016 at the ICC Birmingham Matt Cardy/Getty Images 5 October 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip react after she delivered a speech during the fourth day of the Conservative Party Conference 2016 at the ICC Birmingham Matt Cardy/Getty Images 20 October 2016: Theresa May arrives for a group picture during the European Union leaders summit in Brussels Stephane de Sakutin/AFP 20 October 2016: Theresa May kisses EU President Jean-Claude Juncker during her first EU Council meeting as Prime Minister Jack Taylor/Getty Images 13 November 2016: SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May attend the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall Jack Taylor/Getty Images 6 December 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May addresses sailors on board HMS Ocean during her trip to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Bahrain Carl Court/Getty Images 6 December 2016: Prime Minister Theresa May meets King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia in Manama, Bahrain Stefan Rousseau 27 January 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks in The Oval Office at The White House in Washington, DC Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 27 January 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump holds hands as they walk along the Colonnade of the West Wing at the White House in Washington, DC Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 27 February 2017: A float featuring Theresa May is driven in the annual Rose Monday parade in Dusseldorf, Germany. Lukas Schulze/Getty Images 13 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey Ben Stansall/AFP 22 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement in Downing Street following terrorist incidents outside the Houses of Parliament and on Westminster Bridge Richard Pohle 27 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow ahead of the triggering of Article 50 Russell Cheyne/Reuters 28 March 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and officially triggering the process of leaving the European Union Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 29 March 2017: Britain's ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow hands European Council President Donald Tusk a letter from Prime Minister Theresa May notifying him of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty Emmanuel Dunand/AFP 29 March 2017: Daily newspapers report on Prime Minister Theresa May's signing of the letter to invoke the provisions laid out in Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to begin the process of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union Daniel Sorabji/AFP 18 April 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May announces a snap general election outside Downing Street Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 18 April 2017: A betting company employee writes betting odds for the election on a blackboard in College Green outside the Houses of Parliament Jack Taylor/Getty Images 26 April 2017: Theresa May greets European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at 10 Downing Street for major Brexit talks with EU leaders Carl Court/Getty Images 2 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May eats chips as she meets with residents in Mevagissey, Cornwall, during a campaign visit ahead of the forthcoming election Dylan Martinez/Reuters 10 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May attends a campaign event in Nottingham Darren Staples/Reuters 15 May 2017: Theresa May reacts as she talks with a shopper during an election campaign walk about around Abingdon Market near Oxford Justin Tallis/AFP 16 May 2017: Theresa May meets pupils at Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 25 May 2017: US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are pictured ahead of a photo opportunity at a Nato summit in Brussels Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 29 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May is interviewed by Jeremy Paxman during a joint Channel 4 and Sky News general election programme Stefan Rousseau 30 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign rally in Wolverhampton Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 31 May 2017: Theresa May is pictured in front of a sign advertising cider at the Royal Bath and West Show in Shepton Mallet, Somerset Leon Neal/Getty Images 31 May 2017: Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Interior Minister Amber Rudd, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson and moderator Mishal Husain attend the BBC's live televised general election debate in Cambridge Jeff Overs/BBC 3 June 2017: Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire Hannah McKay/Reuters 4 June 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement following terror attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market that left eight people dead Leon Neal/Getty Images 7 June 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May gives an election campaign speech to Conservative Party supporters in Norwich Toby Melville/Reuters 8 June 2017: Conservative Party leader Theresa May and husband Philip arrive at a polling station in Maidenhead Matt Cardy/Getty Images 9 June 2017: Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May speaks after winning her seat in Maidenhead during a dreadful night for the Tories Matt Cardy/Getty Images 9 June 2017: Newspaper front pages about the results of the snap general election Daniel Sorabji/AFP