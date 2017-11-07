Stuart Pearce has not spoken to anyone from West Ham United about a proposed coaching role but is seemingly willing to join new Hammers manager David Moyes' backroom staff at the London Stadium.

Former Irons full-back Pearce, who has managed the England Under-21s and Manchester City during his coaching career, was immediately linked with a position in east London after it became known that Moyes was going to be the man to succeed Slaven Bilic, who was relieved of his duties on Monday (6 November).

There were even suggestions that Pearce would help Moyes lead training on Tuesday, but 'Psycho' quashed those claims and revealed on Monday that he had not yet spoken with the West Ham hierarchy about linking up with Moyes, who he says he has known for some time.

"I've had no contact with West Ham if that's what you mean," Pearce told talkSPORT. "But if I had contact with them I would certainly go and talk to them."

When asked if he knew Moyes well, Pearce responded: "Well enough of course. We are members of the same union don't you know. He tried to sign me when he was at Preston actually.

"I really enjoy doing the media work but then again I enjoy coaching – I've been at a club today coaching."

Pearce may be salivating at the prospect of returning to West Ham, but he did spare a thought for the dismissed Bilic, who seemed resigned to his fate after the 4-1 mauling by Liverpool. The former Besiktas manager was found wanting when the going got tough, but Pearce believes he can be proud of his behaviour during such turbulent times.

"I must say as well I think Slaven has conducted himself with great dignity over what's gone on," Pearce said. "It means a great deal to him to represent West Ham, you can tell that."