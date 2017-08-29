A student who was caught with 1,104 indecent videos and pictures of child abuse, including the most serious type, and bestiality has avoided jail.

Jamie Turner, from Llanrwst, in north Wales, was arrested at his student digs in the Uplands area of Swansea after information was received from North Wales Police.

In the Glanmor Road property 247 so-called Category A pictures, the most extreme kind, were found with the pornographic material including women having sex with animals.

The raid on the property in January also unearthed evidence that Turner had searched for the material on a "self-built desktop computer", and an external disc drive.

Craig Jones, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court that three extreme pornographic images involving women and animals.

According to the Daily Post the Swansea University student admitted possessing indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

The court heard that the student was "devastated" by his actions and could be expelled from the university.

Recorder Nicholas Gareth Jones said according to the Post that he was pleased the defendant, a former electrician, was prepared to seek help after obtaining the shocking images.

He told Turner: "There are victims here - you are not just looking at pictures, these are children who were being abused."

Tuner admitted seven offences and was subsequently handed eight months in prison, all to run concurrently with the sentence suspended for two years.

Turner must also complete a rehabilitation course.

After the verdict was announced a spokesman for NSPCC Wales told Wales Online: "The sickening material viewed by Turner was of the serious abuse of children.

"It is right that he has faced justice and it's important he now receives appropriate treatment to lessen the risk of further offending

"Viewing such material only leads to its proliferation on the internet meaning that even more children become victims to meet this demand."