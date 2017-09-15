Hollywood's golden girl Jennifer Aniston unleashed her charm in a sultry photo series for the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine.

Turning up the oomph factor, the 48-year-old actress has appeared on the cover of the October issue in a gold sequined dress, flaunting her age-defying looks and smouldering eyes. In another shot, however, Aniston showcased her breathtaking beauty in a sexy black dress – complete with a plunging neckline and detailed patterns.

Posing up a storm for the camera, the Friends star stunned in the image with her luscious blonde locks messed up sexily.

A glimpse of the look was shared on Instagram by the fashion magazine's style director, prompting fans to hail her "stunning" looks.

While Aniston's eye-popping cover is all about her turning heads with her beauty, in the interview though, the actress opened up about her love life and husband Justin Theroux.

She hilariously recalled one particular moment when Theroux had popped the question to her back in the day. "When Justin proposed, he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, 'Holy c**p, now I'm gonna have to get manicures'," Aniston told her interviewer and friend Amy Sedaris.

In turn, Sedaris – who is a good friend to the couple – gushed about the the pair's "perfect" wedding in 2015.

"Everything about that wedding was perfect. Everyone was dressed like a bunch of woodland creatures, and your dress looked so beautiful and breezy," she recalled, telling Aniston. "Justin asked me to be his best man two days before, and I was really scared. Jimmy Kimmel [who officiated at the nuptials] said, 'Amy, you have one job: Just hand me the rings separately.' Of course, I handed both to him."

Her romance with Theroux aside, Aniston also talked about her upcoming projects during the interview. The actress, who shot to fame with her role as Rachel Green, is all set to reunite with her Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon in a new TV show, and she seems thrilled.

"Lately, all the great work has been on television," Aniston said before recalling her Friends days.

"Reese was my little sister on Friends. She had just given birth to Ava, who's 18 now, so it was like, 'Oh, my God, a baby with a baby!'"