Magha Puja, or Makha Bucha as it is known in Thai translation, is the second most important Buddhist festival on the lunar calendar. It is celebrated on the full moon of the third lunar month, this year falling on 1 March. It marks the meeting of Buddha and 1,250 enlightened disciples, at which Buddha imparted the core principles of Buddhism.

Celebrated in Thailand, people to go temples for special observances, abstain from certain behaviours such as drinking alcohol, offer food to monks and attend an evening Candle Light Procession.

The day marks a significant event as 45 years before the Buddhist era, four special things happened according to their belief. Firstly without any planning 1,250 Sangha followers came to see the Lord Buddha at Wat Veḷuvana in Northern India. All of them were "Arahants', the Enlightened Ones, and were ordained by the Buddha.

It is then thought that Buddha gave an important teaching to the followers on the principles of the Buddhism, called "The Ovadhapatimokha". These included: to cease all evil; to do what is good; and to cleanse one's mind. The fact it was a full moon day is thought to have made it an even more special event.

Makha Bucha Day 2018
A woman lights a candle during Makha Bucha Day celebrations at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty
Makha Bucha Day 2018
A woman pastes a golden patch to a sphere ahead of evening prayers during Makha Bucha Day celebrations at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty
Makha Bucha Day 2018
Buddhist monks light candles during evening prayers to mark Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018 ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty
Makha Bucha Day 2018
A Buddhist monk walks up to his seat to join others before evening prayers to mark Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018 ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty
Makha Bucha Day 2018
Buddhist monks carry lit candles after evening prayers to mark Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty
Makha Bucha Day 2018
A buddhist faithful sits under an umbrella as he waits among others for the beginning of the evening prayers during Makha Bucha Day celebrations at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018 ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty
Makha Bucha Day 2018
A woman prays while the full moon rises behind her during Makha Bucha Day celebrations at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok on March 1, 2018. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty

Alcohol sales are banned on this religious holiday, during which abstinence is common. The day is also a national holiday for anyone living in Thailand, thus allowing them to attend ceremonies at a temple.

Makha Bucha Day 2018
A girl wearing an earring is seen as she celebrates Makha Bucha Day near a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, March 1, 2018 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Makha Bucha Day 2018
People pose for photos as they celebrate Makha Bucha Day near a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, March 1, 2018 Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun
Makha Bucha Day 2018
Thousands of believers join Buddhist monks praying at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018. Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
Makha Bucha Day 2018
Girls dressed as princess are seen as they celebrate Makha Bucha Day near a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Makha Bucha day was not observed in Thailand until the second half of the 19th century when King Mongkut started a Makha Bucha ceremony in his royal court. The religious ceremony had remained a royal affair for a while before temples nationwide organised events where everyday people could attend.

Makha Bucha Day 2018
Buddhist monks take part in an alms offering ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Makha Bucha Day 2018
A lotus flower is seen while people pray at the Oudong mountain during the annual Makha Bucha Day which celebrates Buddha's teachings in Kandal province, Cambodia, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Makha Bucha Day 2018
Buddhist monks pray at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani, Thailand, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha