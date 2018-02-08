Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae has left many of her Instagram followers salivating with her latest smouldering snap.

The 22-year-old beauty, who is signed to Manchester's Boss Models Management and has been featured in a number of lingerie campaigns, shared a pic from a recent modelling shoot which reminded many of her fans that sometimes less can definitely be more.

In the picture, the 5'9" brunette strolls along the street looking effortlessly glam in a black bodysuit and black jeans. Her oversized denim jacket hangs teasingly off her arms allowing her to give just the right amount of shoulder cleavage.

Her tousled brunette locks fall over her shoulders and her eyes are concealed by retro sunglasses. She nails the fish gape as she looks back seductively at the camera.

Scores of her 38,500 followers flocked to the comment section to give their seal of approval, with one person commenting: "Stunning @rubymae3223 as usual ❤️❤️"

One wrote "pretty girl

A third added; "Love this look!

Many sought to remind others that she was a taken by writing her footballer boyfriend's name underneath the shot.

Mae has been dating Tottenham Hotspur star Alli for two years, with the couple choosing to keep their relationship private. They were was first pictured in April 2016 holding hands and grinning from ear to ear on a date in London.

In 2017, she turned heads when she posed in a series of colourful patterned lingerie for the fashion brand Pour Moi that showcased her lean yet curvy physique.