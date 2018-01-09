Emily Ratajkowski has garnered a mixed response on her latest Instagram post, which promotes her latest campaign for hair brand Kerastase.

The 26-year-old model appears to pose nude in the arty black and white shot, putting full focus on her statement voluminous blow-out.

Ratajkowski also sports a minimal makeup look in the shot as she shoots the camera her best doe-eyed expression.

It wasn't the lack of clothing that rubbed some of her followers up the wrong way, however, but rather her caption alongside the picture.

Emphasising how important outer appearances are to her, she said: "Hair is a fundamental part of beauty, femininity, and identity. So excited to announce that I am the new face of @kerastase_official ! Welcome good hair days! Shot by @inezandvinoodh ✨ #Kerastase #KerastaseClub #sponsored".

Some fans were disappointed by the model's statement, with one person telling her: "Hair doesn't equal femininity or beauty. What u just said is incredibly stupid."

While someone else said: "take activist out of your bio".

A third added: "You should have said, "Hair is a fundamental part of MY beauty, feminity and identity". That way it wouldn't be problematic It doesn't make you a bad feminist tho (like people is saying), we ALL are in our way of learning".

Another put: "Are you for real @emrata my best friend @zconers has endured chemotherapy radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant and lost every last hair on head yet it was the most beautiful I have ever seen her!?"

One other user said: "So you're saying if a female doesn't have hair she's not feminine and beautiful coz that's alright ..."

Others ignored the statement and simply focused on the shot itself, with one follower commenting: "So beautiful".

Ratajkowski is the new ambassador for Kerastase, with her first campaign with fashion photo legends Inez and Vinoodh breaking today (9 January).

She is heard saying in behind-the-scenes footage: "It's amazing how your mood changes when your hair does, and these products make it easier."

Ratajowski, who is no stranger to sending out mixed messages about feminism, said in an interview with Elle about the campaign: "What was great about this Kérastase campaign is they hired me for me.

"They'd done their research. They know who I am. That's what they wanted to come through in the campaign. They weren't just hiring a model because of a superficial image."

"They really like capturing what makes someone individual or a little bit odd. They'll take a pretty girl and find what makes her unique. I definitely feel like that's what they found in me," she continued.