Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge's poor injury record struck again during West Bromwich Albion's 3-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea on Monday night (12 February) after he limped off just three minutes into the game.

The Reds striker is currently on loan until the end of the campaign with Alan Pardew's team and was hoping for a sustained run in the first-team after struggling for game time under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Sturridge made the move to play regularly and put himself back in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer. But his latest injury will make it tougher for him to convince the manager about his fitness to travel with the Three Lions.

The England international went down after pressure from Chelsea defender Cezar Azpilicueta and was unable to continue. Sturridge, who was replaced by Jay Rodriguez, was making his second start for the Baggies since his January move to the Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old has struggled with numerous injury problems in recent years and has struggled to play regularly for both club and country. He has started just 25 Premier League games in the last two and a half seasons including the current one.

Pardew admitted after the game that Sturridge was distraught after his latest setback and is hoping that he will be able to return to action in around two weeks. The manager was hoping the Liverpool striker will aid them in their quest to remain in the English top-flight. The Baggies are currently rooted to the bottom of the table – seven points adrift of safety.

"We are hoping it is not that bad. It happened very early in the game, but we don't think it is a tear," Pardew said after their 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It seems to be a strain, which will probably keep him out of the FA Cup game. Hopefully, fingers crossed, in a couple of weeks he'll be okay," the Baggies manager added.