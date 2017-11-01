Social media has been flooding with shocked tweets, messages and condolences as celebrities, politician and A-listers share their reactions after the latest terror attack on New York City.

At least eight people were killed and 15 others were left injured after "an act of terror" that saw a man in a pickup truck ramming into pedestrians on a bike path on Tuesday afternoon (31 October) in lower Manhattan, very close to the World Trade Centre.

As new details emerge on the deadly rampage, Hollywood stars and personalities like singer Taylor Swift, actor Jared Leto and former US president Barack Obama have joined voices to condemn the "cowardly act".

Taking to Twitter, talk show host Ryan Seacrest shared his support for the victims, writing, "My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today in NYC. Such a cowardly act."

Swift expressed her heartbreak following the incident via her Instagram story. Sharing a sunset image in the city, she simply wrote, "I love you New York," followed by a broken heart emoticon.

The Obamas acknowledged the strength of the New Yorkers as the former president tweeted, "Michelle and I are thinking of the victims of today's attack in NYC and everyone who keeps us safe. New Yorkers are as tough as they come."

"My heart is broken," actress Zoe Saldana tweeted reacting to the news, adding, "Sending prayers to all the victims who's lives were taken today in NYC."

Josh Groban gave a first-hand account of the terror attack with a series of tweets. He detailed his experience of hearing gunshots from just half a block away.

"I'm shaking," Groban's tweets read. "That's the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting."

He added, "Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere," posting a video of the swift response from the NYPD and NYFD.

According to reports, the man driving the white Home Depot rental truck has been identified as Sayfullo Saipov, 29. The suspect was shot in the abdomen by police and is in the hospital for surgery, as per latest update.