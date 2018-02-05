A "sugar baby" has revealed to curious Reddit users how much she earns from her various sugar daddies - and how sexual their requests really are.

A sugar baby is a young woman or man who is financially cared for by a richer, older person in exchange for companionship and sexual favours. They often meet through targeted apps, such as Secret Benefits and Sudy, or normal dating apps such as Tinder and PlentyOfFish, while making it clear they are looking for a financially beneficial relationship.

Twenty-year-old Reddit user trodc1997 answered questions about her sugar baby work, which she is doing to help pay for college, in a revealing Ask Me Anything chat.

She said the amount she makes can vary hugely, explaining: "Sugar daddies come and go all the time, though some are constant. Some give me 'allowances' (by this I mean I receive a fixed amount every week) and some pay by date (I only get paid when we meet up in person.)

"At the moment, I have two SDs, one with each kind of pay method. In a good month, I get about $800 [£571], if I'm busy and I can't pay as much attention to my SDs as I would like, I get about $200-$300."

She also revealed how sexual it gets with the men who pay her. Her duties, she said, could best be compared to being a "paid girlfriend". She refuses to do sleepovers on a first date.

"It ranges from hand holding and cuddling to more mature stuff," she said. "It depends on the mood of the situation. Before I even go out on the date, however, I always ask to make clear what it is they want so I'm not caught off guard."

She confirmed that she would expect to receive more money for doing more sexual favours. "If a daddy wants a lot of sexual favors, then they better be shelling out that good money haha. When it comes down to it, being a sugar baby is for money - I give you something and then you give me something back."

Once, she received $800 just for sleeping over at a daddy's house - and all they did was cuddle. She said: "It was absolutely at the last minute and I was with friends at the time, but for $800, I was out the door in minutes."

Not everyone gets to have the middle-aged, attractive, nice and caring daddy - trodc1997

However, trodc1997 has learned the hard way to make sure she asks for payment before anything else happens. She said: "Some daddies act like they have a lot of money but when it comes time to pay, they admit they were lying and just wanted to go out with a pretty girl." Others, she said, are scammers who just want to get her bank account details.

She also admitted that giving "sugar" is not always particularly enjoyable. "No matter how easy it sounds in theory, actually having to go out and give "sugar" is harder than it seems," she said.

"I know ex-sugar babies who tried going out with some daddies and couldn't do it. Not everyone gets to have the middle-aged, attractive, nice and caring daddy. You have to put up with some awful and boring dates, and some pretty old guys, bad hygiene, etc, while acting like you're having a good time."