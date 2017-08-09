Sinead O'Connor is "receiving the best of care" after admitting she felt suicidal in an emotional Facebook post, a representative for the singer has said.

O'Connor, who suffers from bipolar disorder, sparked fresh concerns for her health after revealing in a 12-minute confessional that she felt alone and had no reason to keep living since losing custody of her 13-year-old son.

"I'm all by myself, there's absolutely nobody in my life. I'm now living in a Travelodge motel in the arse-end of New Jersey. [No one] except my doctor, my psychiatrist — who is the sweetest man on earth who says I'm his hero — and that's about the only f*****g thing keeping me alive at the moment," the Grammy winner said as tears poured down her face. "The fact that I'm his bloody hero ... and that's kind of pathetic."

The 50-year-old continued to open up about her struggles saying: "If it was just for me I'd be gone. Straight away back to my mum ... because I've walked this earth alone for two years now as punishment for being mentally f*****g ill and getting angry that no one would f*****g take care of me. I want everyone to know what it's like, that's why I'm making this video."

"Mental illness, it's a bit like drugs, it doesn't give a shit who you are," the singer continued. "And you know what's worse? The stigma doesn't give a shit who you are."

Using the hashtag #OneOfMillions, O'Connor concluded the video by saying she hoped "that this video is somehow helpful."

On Wednesday ( 9 August) an unidentified spokesperson for the Nothing Compares 2U hitmaker updated concerns fans reassured them that was "safe" and "surrounded by love".

"I am posting at Sinead's request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and not suicidal," the post read. "She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her.

They added: "I won't respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned."

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. It can be contacted via Samaritans.org or by calling 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.