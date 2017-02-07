At least 19 people have been killed in a suicide attack targeting members of the judiciary in the Afghan capital Kabul on 7 February. The attacker, wearing a suicide vest, targeted the court employees as they were leaving a building in downtown Kabul, approaching them as they exited through a side door.

Health officials in Afghanistan have said a further 41 people were injured in the explosion, leaving 10 in critical condition.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack it was likely carried out by the Taliban which has waged a 15-year war against the government in Kabul since they were ousted from power by a US invasion in 2001.

The radical Islamist group has targeted members of the judiciary in Afghanistan after six members of the insurgent group were executed in May, the Associated Press reported.

Shortly after they were put to death a suicide bomber attacked a minibus carrying court employees during the morning rush hour. Eleven people were killed in the assault which the Taliban said it carried out in revenge for the earlier execution.