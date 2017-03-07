Robin Hood-based folklore seems to be hot property when it comes to Hollywood these days, what with an origins story on the way starring Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton, and more traditional takes from Disney and Warners in the works. But now, Sony is looking to turn the tale on its head with a female-driven movie centred on Marian, a character best known for being outlaw Hood's lover in previous iterations.

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie has been cast in the titular role, while the film promises to be a serious and gritty affair more in the style of "Braveheart meets Game of Thrones". The script has been written by newcomer Pete Barry, however, the project is yet to land a director.

According to Deadline, the film sees Marian and Robin Hood embark on a dangerous mission to defend England from those who want to conquer it, but things soon go south and the latter is killed early on in their quest. Following his death, Marian adopts the mantle of her former lover and goes on to lead her people into war in the hopes of saving the kingdom... and subsequently becomes a legend herself.

Before she'll start work on Marian, Robbie is set to appear in a whole host of projects including a Peter Rabbit live-action/CGI reboot, an untitled AA Milne movie with Domnhall Gleeson, thriller Terminal and figure-skating biopic I, Tonya alongside Captain America: Civil War's Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney. And if that's not enough, the 26-year-old is also signed on to Gotham City Sirens, where she'll reprise her role as DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider