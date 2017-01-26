The mid-season premiere of Suits season 6 found Harvey Specter having a tough time managing things post Jessica's departure from Pearson Specter Litt and Mike Ross's refusal to return to the firm as a consultant only added to his woes. All of this resulted in Harvey lashing out at Louis, but Donna suggested that there is a bigger reason behind all the drama.

She explained that all his problems stem from his resentment towards his mother. Fans are aware that Harvey found her mother was cheating on his father when he was a teenager. "You need to go make things right with your mother," she told him in the episode.

The upcoming episode will highlight Harvey's broken relationship with his mother, Lily Specter – played by Brynn Thayer. Suits season 6 episode 12 is titled The Painting, which will air on 1 February at 10pm EST on USA Network.

Creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh also teased that episode 12 is all about Harvey and his mother's relationship. He told TV Guide:"It unfolds quickly in the next episode. Donna gets to him, but also, he knows what he did to Louis was awful. And he knows he's off-kilter from Jessica having left and Mike saying no. "

"Donna points it out to him and is like, 'You know, you're off-kilter, but a normal human being wouldn't react like this. You've still got problems and you've got to fix them'. It brings up a lot of stuff and he doesn't want to do it, and that's what [Episode 12] is about," he added.

The promo for episode 12 opens with Harvey telling Donna, "I haven't seen the women in 7 years." Scene changes to Lilly looking at Harvey in surprise and says, "Harvey, what are you doing here?"

The official synopsis reads as follows:

Harvey tries to repair a broken relationship, leaving Louis, Donna and Rachel to manage PSL in his absence. Meanwhile, Mike gets a helping hand from an unexpected place

He then explains to his mother, "I don't want to be angry anymore, but I don't know how to stop." The family drama between Harvey and his mother seems to continue as the promo states, "There are some wounds that time cannot heal."