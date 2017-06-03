Suits season 7 is set to premiere on 12 July on USA Network, and show creator and Executive Producer Aaron Korsh has shared some details about the premiere episode.

During a recent Q&A with fans on Twitter, Korsh revealed that the premiere episode is titled, Skin in the Game, and that the opening scene features Harvey by himself.

He also addressed rumours if Meghan Markle is leaving Suits, "I can't speak forever 4 any actor, but she's sure killing it Season Seven." A fan asked, "Can you share 1 line from the episode??" to which the Showrunner replied, "It's like sitting in a tub of your own poop."

Replying to a query about the premiere title, Korsh said, "Good question. "Skin in the Game" Unless I change it..."

The EP also teased a "great" scene between Harvey and his secretary Donna, and revealed the season 7 episode 1 is "funny and fun but also serious".

Season 6 of the legal drama series ended on a happy note, with Mike finally becoming a lawyer and immediately being offered a job in Pearson Specter Litt by his mentor, Harvey.

Aaron Korsh previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Mike and Harvey's plot in season 7. He told THR, "So [season] seven is about seeing how this team is going to work together with their new power dynamics, how the firm is going to work with Jessica's absence and how Harvey is going to respond to being in a power position as opposed to the freelance superstar. Those are the questions we're discussing moving forward."

Actor Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) also recently teased that season 7 will bring back Mike and Harvey's "bromance".

He told Harper's Bazaar: "They found a way to get Mike back in, because there's always openings in the law, right? So we'll see if we get back to the bromance and the light fodder of the show's early seasons. There was a bit of a tease of that in the deal Harvey makes with Mike at the end of Season 6."