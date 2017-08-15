A body was found in a burning car in Sunderland in the early hours of Tuesday (15 August).

The police said they were alerted to the fire at about 12.50am on Success Row in Houghton. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service made the grim discovery after the blaze was extinguished.

Police said that the death was being treated as "unexplained" and that enquiries were still ongoing.

Northumbria Police added that extra officers were in the area as they attempted to "establish the circumstances" as well as reassure the local public.No other information about the incident was given out.

Authorities asked that anyone with information get in contact with police: "Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 53 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

"Body found in burning car in Houghton." Northumbria Police said on Twitter. "Death is being treated as unexplained. Any info ring 101".

Local reporters tweeted pictures of the scene on Tuesday morning where an area had been cordoned off by tape and a police van could be seen nearby.

Last Friday, (August 11) police in Sunderland rushed to the scene of a loud explosion in the residential area of the city. No deaths were reported from the incident but one woman was pulled from the rubble of her home with injuries and taken to hospital.