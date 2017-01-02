Liverpool travel to Sunderland for Gameweek 20 of the New Year with a win closing the gap with Chelsea to three points.

Sunderland could be without pair Victor Anichebe and Lamine Kone after the duo suffered injury in their game against Burnley, adding to David Moyes' woes, who finds his team in 18th spot, two points adrift of Crystal Palace, who lost to Arsenal on New Years Day. Jason Denayer is also a major doubt with a hamstring injury, while Billy Jones will be unavailable owing to one-match suspension.

The Black Cats have a woeful record against Liverpool, winning only thrice in their last 31 games against the Reds and it will not be any easier this time around given Liverpool's current form. They are currently struggling in the league, losing four out of their last five fixtures. However, their performance at home is better, winning three of their last four, with their only loss coming against leaders Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's team are on a good run of form and will be keen to continue their winning momentum into the new year, having beaten Manchester City in their last game at Anfield. Philippe Coutinho is still missing due to an ankle injury, while Joel Matip has also been ruled out with an ankle problem, which has kept him out for the last two weeks.

The Reds have amassed their maximum points tally in the league after 19 games, with their last best coming in the 2008-09 season, where they picked up 42 points, a point shy of their current total. Daniel Sturridge has fond memories of facing Sunderland, scoring in each of his last three appearances.

David Moyes: "We're going to have to defend much better. It'll be a different type of game but we've got to quickly get ourselves ready and prepare for that. Football sometimes throws up strange results at times and we've got to hope there's a strange result thrown up this week." via Liverpool Echo.

Jurgen Klopp: "[On Lallana's position change] We thought it made sense for us, He is very good in small spaces. He is a very quick player but his biggest strength is not being quick, it's decision-making in small spaces. He can open the game for you in one-on-one situations; when everybody would have pressure, he doesn't have it because his movements are that quick. [He has] wonderful orientation. He needed to adapt a little bit, you'll remember against Arsenal he lost the ball, for example. But that's all about orientation – he has all the technical abilities for playing there." via Liverpool's official website.

Possible XI: Mannone; Jones, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Van Aanholt; Rodwell, Ndong; Januzaj, Borini, Pienaar; Defoe.

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Klavan, Lovren, Milner; Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Origi.