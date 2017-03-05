Manchester City travel to the Stadium of Light and would look to defeat Sunderland for their fourth Premier League win in a row on Sunday (5 March).

Where to watch live

Kickoff is set for 3.30pm BST. Live coverage will be available on Sky Sports 1 and 1 HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Manchester City will be looking to avoid complacency as they visit Sunderland, who have 19 points in 26 games so far and are place at the bottom of the table.

The Citizens have remained inconsistent for much of the season, but have been in a good run of form of late, winning six of their last seven league games as they occupy the fourth spot with 52 points. They will be looking for a fourth consecutive league win in a row at the Stadium of Light as David Silva and Willy Caballero are expected to be back in the lineup after being rested in the FA Cup.

Captain Vincent Kompany and Aleksandar Kolarov could also be in contention to feature despite missing the club's 5-1 victory against Huddersfield in mid-week. A win for Pep Guardiola's side could see them move up to second above Tottenham and Liverpool, and eight points behind top-of-the-table Chelsea.

As for David Moyes' side, they have been struggling all season and have won just once in their last 11 games in all competitions and currently languish in the relegation zone.

The good news for Sunderland is that Papy Djilobodji is back after a ban and should be in the line-up, however, Jason Denayer will be ineligible for the match with City being his parent club. Jan Kirchhoff and Steven Pienaar are unlikely to play as well as they are unfit, while Jack Rodwell is still suffering from a hamstring problem.

An upset win against the Manchester side would move Sunderland up to 19th place and three points behind 17th place Crystal Palace.

What managers say

David Moyes:"The players are doing everything they can - in training and in games - to stay in the Premier League. If they keep doing that we'll have a great chance. You have to have two or three different game plans because Manchester City can play in many ways with many different players. Against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur we played well and we have to do that again.

We'll have to win one or two of these games against the big sides in the run-in, so why not this one... Man City have a busy programme and they have to come up here with a lot of other games on the horizon," via BBC Sport.

Pep Guardiola:"During the season, we have had some good moments, some not so good. We are in a good moment now but we have to repeat it in every single game again and again.

It's a new game - Tottenham and Liverpool were not able to win in Sunderland. Every game will be a final, not just for the title contenders, but for the teams playing for Champions League qualification, Europa League, relegation," via BBC Sport.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Sunderland to win: 9/1

Draw: 5/1

Manchester City to win: 3/10

Team News

Manchester City

Possible XI: Caballero; Zabaleta, Otamendi, Stones, Clichy; Fernandinho; Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling; Aguero.

Sunderland

Possible XI: Pickford; Kone, O'Shea, Djilobodji; Jones, Ndong, Gibson, Larsson, Oviedo; Januzaj, Defoe.