Football's two most powerful agents are courting Dele Alli, as the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder continues his search for a new representative.

Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola have both joined the race of agents looking to replace Rob Segal, after Alli left the latter's Impact Sports Management team last month, bringing a six-year relationship to an end.

According to The Times, both agents have made contact with the England international through his adoptive family and it is understood that Alli's housemate, Harry Hickford, will have a role in managing the Spurs midfielder's interests.

The 21-year-old moved in with Hickford's family when he was 13 and so close is their relationship that Hickford is likely to be employed by whichever agent Alli chooses.

Mendes and Raiola's courtship of the Spurs star marks a very important shift in their policies, given that so far neither had shown a particular interest in recruiting English players. That, however, has not prevented the pair from becoming two of the most potent men in the sport, as they control some of the most sought-after players and managers in the game.

Mendes's Gestifude agency includes the likes of Jose Mourinho, David De Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City's summer signing Bernardo Silva among the others. On the other hand, Manchester United quartet Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are all on Raiola's books, as is Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti and AC Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Joining forces with either Mendes or Raiola would in all likelihood see rumours linking Alli with a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid increase, as both of the so-called "super agents" have excellent connections at the clubs.

The two-time PFA Young Player of the Year is under contract with Spurs until June 2022, after signing a six-year deal last September but he could be set for an improved contract as early as this summer.

According to the Times, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant he will not sell the midfielder until the club has spent at least one season in their new ground, which would be the summer of 2019.

However, should one of Mendes or Raiola took over Alli's interests, Levy could soon have to revise the club's rigid wage structure, which has already been earmarked as potential source of discontent among the players.

Earlier this summer, Spurs left-back Danny Rose insisted he would "make sure I get what I am worth" with regard to his salary which stands at £65,000-a-week. In a wide-ranging interview with The Sun, Rose also revealed his intent to play up north to be closer to his family and that "time was running out" if he wanted to win silverware.

Rose's thoughts were allegedly shared by a number of his teammates, amid suggestions the north Londoners could face a battle to retain some of their stars, who might be lured away by the prospect of higher salaries.