One of the most-watched and talked about sporting events on the planet, the Super Bowl represents the annual, glitzy climax of the American football season and draws a television audience in excess of 110 million people in the US alone.

After 16 gruelling regular season games and three playoff rounds, the respective winners of the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) go head-to-head at a neutral location to determine who will claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy as that season's NFL champions.

Born in 1967 as the maiden AFL-NFL Championship game following the merging of America's two competing leagues, the Super Bowl has grown in popularity to such an extent that half-time commercials lasting approximately 30 seconds now cost companies a staggering $5m (£3.9m, $4.6m) to secure.

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

6 - Pittsburgh Steelers



5 =San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys

4 = Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, New York Giants

3 = Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos

2 = Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens

1 = New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks

0 = Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals

List of Super Bowls

LI - New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

L (50) - Denver Broncos 24-10 Carolina Panthers

XLIX - New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks

XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks 43-8 Denver Broncos

XLVII - Baltimore Ravens 34-31 San Francisco 49ers

XLVI - New York Giants 21-17 New England Patriots

XLV - Green Bay Packers 31-25 Pittsburgh Steelers

XLIV - New Orleans Saints 31-17 Indianapolis Colts

XLIII - Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23 Arizona Cardinals

XLII - New York Giants 17-14 New England Patriots

XLI - Indianapolis Colts 29-17 Chicago Bears

XL - Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10 Seattle Seahawks

XXXIX - New England Patriots 24-21 Philadelphia Eagles

XXXVIII - New England Patriots 32-29 Carolina Panthers

XXXVII - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-21 Oakland Raiders

XXXVI - New England Patriots 20-17 St. Louis Rams

XXXV - Baltimore Ravens 34-7 New York Giants

XXXIV - St. Louis Rams 23-16 Tennessee Titans

XXXIII - Denver Broncos 34-19 Atlanta Falcons

XXXII - Denver Broncos 31-24 Green Bay Packers

XXXI - Green Bay Packers 35-21 New England Patriots

XXX - Dallas Cowboys 27-17 Pittsburgh Steelers

XXIX - San Francisco 49ers 49-26 San Diego Chargers

XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys 30-13 Buffalo Bills

XXVII - Dallas Cowboys 52-17 Buffalo Bills

XXVI - Washington Redskins 37-24 Buffalo Bills

XXV - New York Giants 20-19 Buffalo Bills

XXIV - San Francisco 49ers 55-10 Denver Broncos

XXIII - San Francisco 49ers 20-16 Cincinnati Bengals

XXII - Washington Redskins 42-10 Denver Broncos

XXI - New York Giants 39-20 Denver Broncos

XX - Chicago Bears 46-10 New England Patriots

XIX - San Francisco 49ers 38-16 Miami Dolphins

XVIII - Los Angeles Raiders 38-9 Washington Redskins

XVII - Washington Redskins 27-17 Miami Dolphins

XVI - San Francisco 49ers 26-21 Cincinnati Bengals

XV - Oakland Raiders 27-10 Philadelphia Eagles

XIV - Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19 Los Angeles Rams

XIII - Pittsburgh Steelers 35-31 Dallas Cowboys

XII - Dallas Cowboys 27-10 Denver Broncos

XI - Oakland Raiders 32-14 Minnesota Vikings

X - Pittsburgh Steelers 21-17 Dallas Cowboys

IX - Pittsburgh Steelers 16-6 Minnesota Vikings

VIII - Miami Dolphins 24-7 Minnesota Vikings

VII - Miami Dolphins 14-7 Washington Redskins

VI - Dallas Cowboys 24-3 Miami Dolphins

V - Baltimore Colts 16-13 Dallas Cowboys

IV - Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 Minnesota Vikings

III - New York Jets 16-7 Baltimore Colts

II - Green Bay Packers 33-14 Oakland Raiders

I - Green Bay Packers 35-10 Kansas City Chiefs