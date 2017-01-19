Super Mario Run will finally be leaping into Android devices this March, Nintendo announced the same in a tweet on Wednesday (18 January). The revelation comes a little over a month after the Japanese gaming giant launched the massively popular mobile game for iOS on 15 December last year. However, Nintendo did not mention a specific release date.

In September, Nintendo's legendary designer and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto debuted Mario's first iPhone game at Apple's reveal event. It allows players to guide Mario, the plumber through a variety of levels, tap on their smartphone or tablet's touchscreen to make Nintendo's iconic mascot jump and grab as many coins and power ups as they can.

It features three modes: World Tour, Toad Rally and the Kingdom Builder game mode.

Described as a "free to start," players can download the game for free and make their way through three levels for free before they have to shell out $9.99 to unlock the rest of the game.

Although the game racked up a record 40 million downloads in just four days after its release, just 3 million users have purchased the complete game, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month citing numbers provided by market research firm Newzoo.

IBTimes UK's review of the side-scrolling platformer described it as a "promising, robust and unique Nintendo platformer for mobile."

The announcement comes just a week after the Kyoto-based company unveiled its upcoming, much-discussed hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, that's set to release on 3 March.

Nintendo also announced that its next mobile game, Fire Emblem: Heroes, will release on 2 February for iOS and Android. The original tactical RPG will focus on two warring kingdoms engaged in a fierce clash where players will have to build their army by pulling popular Fire Emblem heroes from previous games in the series.

"Players will wage tactical battles streamlined for the on-the-go play and level up a mix of new combatants and legendary heroes," Nintendo said on its website. "Some familiar hero characters will become allies, while others will become enemy generals."

"In recent years, the popularity of the Fire Emblem franchise has grown exponentially," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing said in a statement. "The devoted fan base and series newcomers alike will soon have an abundance of new games to play on a variety of devices. There's never been a better time to be a Fire Emblem fan or jump in for the first time."

In July last year, the release of Pokémon Go sparked a global phenomenon and renewed interest in Nintendo, though it was minimally involved in the AR-powered game's creation, since it is closely tied to one of Nintendo's most beloved franchises.

The gaming giant has recently sought to venture deeper into the profitable mobile gaming by partnering with developer DeNA and plans to launch mobile games based on a number of established franchises including Animal Crossing as well.

Android users can "pre-register" to be notified when the popular game will be released through the Google Play Store.