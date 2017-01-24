Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice may have featured Superman's dying at the hand of Doomsday, but the movie ended with a subtle nod that the Kryptonian hero will be resurrected. Now director Zack Snyder has confirmed Superman's "presence" in Justice League.

In an upcoming issue of Empire Magazine, Snyder is quoted saying, "Superman does play a big part in this movie. His presence and lack of presence, are big story points." The director also released a new promotional image, featuring, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and The Flash.

Previously, Affleck teased the plot for the upcoming DC movie and revealed that "it's more fun". The Gone Girl told Cineplex, "Justice League, you probably saw the teaser that came out of Comic-Con; I thought it is nicely emblematic of the kind of minor tone shift and segue in storytelling."

The 44-year-old actor continued, "It's a little bit lighter, the characters are a little bit more comfortable in themselves, so they can express a wider array of emotions. And there are just more people in it, so it's more fun. It's all of these different characters bumping up against each other and the team dynamic offers a lot of dramatic possibility."

The plot of the movie will take place a year after the events of Batman v Superman. Inspired by Superman's sacrifice for humanity, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince will assemble a team of metahumans to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and the Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.

Justice League features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Amy Adams as Louis Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

Justice League is slated for release on November 11, 2017.