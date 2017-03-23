As London reels under the effect of the latest terror attack at Westminster, celebrities are pouring in their support and condolences for the aggrieved families. Superman actor Henry Cavill is the latest to share a heartfelt message for the victims and their families on Instagram.

"I just heard the news about today's terror attacks in London," the British icon said in a video message. "And I wanted to pass on my thoughts and condolences to the victims and the victims' families."

In his brief message, the DC actor also urged his three million plus fans and followers to stay strong in the face of the current situation. "I also wanted to remind everyone that terror is a weapon that is only affective if we allow it to be," he shared adding, "Stay brave Britain."

Reality star Georgia Toffolo was reported to be at the House of Lords, when Westminster attack took place. The incident killed 5 and injured at least 40 people. "In House of Lords on lockdown as there's been a shooting outside. V scary hoping everyone is ok. Getting reports of coordinated attack." she live tweeted keeping her social media followers updated.

The Made In Chelsea star also shared images as she remained in 'lockdown'.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday (22 March), when a lone attacker drove into a pavement over the Westminster Bridge, near the Houses Of Parliament in central London.

After crashing the car against the railings, the armed attacker ran towards the Parliament, and stabbed a police officer when confronted by him. The attacker was shot dead by police in the grounds of Parliament.

The dead police officer has been named as PC Keith Palmer. He was a member of the Met's parliamentary and diplomatic protection command and married with children.