A supermarket employee brought two guns to work and fatally shot three colleagues before turning the gun on himself, Pennsylvania state police have said.

Randy Stair began his shift at the Tunkhannock supermarket when the store closed at 11pm on Wednesday (7 June). Two hours later, he blocked the exits and took two pistol grip shotguns from a duffel bag before he began firing.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Victoria Brong of Factoryville; 47-year-old Brian Hayes of Springville; and 63-year-old Terry Sterling of South Montrose.

Police said that after shooting his fellow employees, Stair fired other random shots inside the store and then shot himself in the head.

According to CBS News, one witness escaped unharmed. The witness, who reportedly called Wyoming County 911 dispatchers, was found by responding troopers along with the four bodies.

Police reiterated that the store was closed to the public during the shooting. Authorities initially said they were unsure why the 24-year-old from Dallas shot himself and others at Weis Market in the early hours of Thursday. A prosecutor later said Stair appears to have left a long trail online, The Associated Press reported.

District Attorney Jeff Mitchell said the attack was "a mental health situation that utterly spiraled out of control". Mitchell said that Stair left behind a partially animated film he produced that praised the two teens involved in the Columbine High School massacre.

"We are deeply saddened by the events of this morning," Weis spokesman Dennis Curtain said in a statement. "The safety of our associates, our customers, and the surrounding community is our top priority."

CBS affiliate WYOU reported authorities called in a bomb squad to investigate the suspect's vehicle in the car park but ruled the scene all clear.