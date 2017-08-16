Two schoolboys held their own supermarket sweep, reportedly helping themselves to £300 of booze and food while they roamed the isles of a Sainsbury's overnight.

The boys, thought to be aged 12 and 13, ran amok in the firm's East Kilbride superstore in Scotland for four hours after hiding in the clothing department before it closed at 10pm, according to the Daily Record.

The pair were discovered at 2am by stunned early-morning workers starting their shift last week, with around £300 worth of goods on them.

Police confirmed they are investigating a theft at the store after a £35 camera and two memory cards were reported missing from a stock take following the incident.

A police spokesman said: "At around 2am two boys aged 12 to 13 were found with items within Sainsbury's Kingsgate. Parents were called and the children were picked up and are safe and well.

"Following further enquiries three items have been reported stolen. Enquiries are ongoing with Sainsbury's."

A source told the East Kilbride News: "It was the early hours in the morning when they were discovered by one of the night workers down an aisle. The two boys had worked their way through hundreds of pounds worth of food and alcohol and helped themselves to various other products before being discovered.

"No security is on after 10pm and a few night workers are mostly working in the same area as a small group rather than being spread around, hence why it took so long to discover the boys."

A Sainsbury's spokeswoman added: "We can confirm there was an incident at our East Kilbride store and we're supporting the police with their investigation."