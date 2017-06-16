Microsoft's new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are now available for purchase in 25 markets worldwide. In addition, Microsoft has expanded global availability for Surface Studio, the company announced on Wednesday.

For those in the UK, the Surface Laptop is available for purchase starting at £979 and £881.10 for eligible students, faculty and staff at universities and colleges.

For a limited time, Surface Laptop comes with a one-year subscription for Office 365 Personal and 1TB of free storage on OneDrive, giving access to services such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

The new Surface Pro is available for purchase starting from £799 with 128GB storage, Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB RAM. Eligible students, faculty and others can buy it for £719.10.

Microsoft in a post on Windows Blog said the LTE model of the Surface Pro will be released later this year.

Following its recent launch in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Surface Studio now goes on sale in a number of countries such as Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The company has also announced a trade-in offer for those who want to buy the new Windows 10 products by replacing their old device.

You can now trade in your old Apple MacBook or iPad at all Microsoft Stores in US and Canada and receive up to $850 (£665) off on most Surface devices including the Surface Pro and Laptop. Just use the Surface Migration Assistant app to move data including files, photos, music and other settings from the old device to the new Surface device.