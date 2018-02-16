The winner of reality television show Survivor has bitten a police officer after being revived with the drug Narcan, it has been reported.

Jenna Morasca, 37, was found unconscious in the driver's seat of her parked car with the engine still running. She was resuscitated with the help of the opioid overdose antidote drug, according to a police report obtained by the Observer-Reporter newspaper.

The TV star became combative during the incident which took place on 25 January near a McDonald's restaurant 30 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Police claimed that Morasca, an American actress and former swimsuit model, bit the officer on the right forearm while inside an ambulance.

South Strabane Township police also said they were investigating the incident as a case of suspected driving under the influence.

Police also said that her licence plate carried the letters: "AMAZON." The report said that a passenger was found with syringes and was expected to be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morasca, who is dating fellow Survivor winner Ethan Zohn, was the $1m winner of the 2003 series and later participated in a season of The Amazing Race.

She then made her professional wrestling debut in a 2009 episode of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling's TNA Impact! Programme in a backstage interview with Mick Foley. She has also made several TV appearances in television movie The Scorned and was a contestant on the 2005 episode of Fear Factor.

As part of her modelling career, Morasca appeared in an anti-fur ad for Peta with her boyfriend Zohn that featured the slogan: "We'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur."