Spain international Suso has put an end to speculation linking him with a January return to Liverpool after claiming that he "wants to stay" at AC Milan.

The 24-year-old playmaker was brought to Anfield by Rafael Benitez from Cadiz in the summer of 2010 after the Reds beat Real Madrid to the signing.

The Spaniard showed glimpses of his talent in 21 appearances at Liverpool but in January 2015 he decided to move to Milan after failing to become a regular for then coach Brendan Rodgers.

Suso has since proven to be a sensation in Italy, being also rewarded with a place in the Spanish squad in Julen Lopetegui's latest call-ups.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with his services as a result in the summer while Italian publication Tuttosport recently claimed Jurgen Klopp had identified him as a possible replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Milan quickly reacted to that speculation after warning that not even a bid worth €80m (£71m, $98m) would be enough for Liverpool to lure the Spaniard back to Anfield.

"Milan were very clear with Suso in the summer. We are not selling you even for €80m. That was how the Spanish champion was convinced in September to sign a new contract in what was a very important operation for Milan," the Serie A giants stated though a feature on the club's official website

"All the Rossoneri players mentioned today as potential transfer targets are absolutely part of the project, from [Lucas] Biglia, [Nikola] Kalinic and [Manuel] Locatelli."

It has been suggested that Liverpool could still go ahead and lure him back to the Premier League if they meet Suso's release clause at Milan.

However, the Spaniard himself has now ruled out that possibility after pointing out that he only signed a new long-term deal at the Italian giants in the summer.

"I recently signed an important renewal. I think about the pitch and my agent thinks about the transfer market. I've read everything: rumours, desires, supposed negotiations and inaccuracies. Let me try to clarify," Suso wrote on his Instagram account.

"Firstly: I don't care about the release clause, on the pitch counts and in these five months we have to be protagonists,"

"Secondly: a historic and special club like Milan deserves respect, they've focused on me and invested a lot.

"Thirdly: in any case, my desire would count, and only my desire. For now I only want to stay here, everything else is just chatter.

"Forza Milan, Suso."