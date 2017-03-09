Police have sealed off the main train station in Dusseldorf following reports of at least one man attacking commuters with an axe.

At least two people are reported to have been hurt, although the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Two people are reported to have been arrested and helicopters are scouring the scene after what is feared may have been a terror attack.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

