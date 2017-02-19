Arsenal will travel to Gander Green Lane to take on Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday (20 February).

Where to Watch Live

Kick-off is set for 7.55pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BBC One and One HD. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Overview

Sutton United are in with a shot to cause one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history and become the second non-league team to qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat Arsenal on Monday night. Lincoln City created history by becoming the first non-league team over 100 years to qualify for the last eight stage of the competition.

The Yellows saw off League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the third round and created a major upset when they dispatched Championship side Leeds United in the fourth round. Paul Doswell is not giving them much of a chance against the Gunners, but the FA Cup has shown through the years that status does not matter in cup clashes.

Sutton are taking on an Arsenal side very vulnerable at the moment and will not have a better chance to pile on the misery. They are playing at home and will be keen to utilise every advantage possible to knock out the 12-time FA Cup champions.

Arsene Wenger is facing what could be one of the most testing times of his career as Arsenal manager going into the clash against the non-league side. The Gunners are coming off a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the championship and calls for the Frenchman to step down are reaching a crescendo from a section of the club supporters and also from former professionals turned TV pundits.

The north London club's Premier League title challenge was snuffed out not long ago by Chelsea, before their hopes of progressing in the Champions League were dashed this week. Wenger's only chance of silverware, if he plans to leave this summer, will be the FA Cup. A loss against the non-league side could be the final nail, but Arsenal will be favourites despite their lack of form at the moment.

The French coach will make a number of changes to the squad that featured at the Allianz Arena. Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Rob Holding are likely to return to the staring XI after performing well in the previous round when they demolished Southampton 5-0. However, Wenger could retain some experience on the bench in case it doesn't go according to the script at Green Gander Lane.

Match Stat – This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Prediction – Sutton United win

What Managers Say

Paul Doswell: "There's two ways of looking at it. You either get the likes of [Mesut] Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez and [Olivier] Giroud - and you can just keep naming them - in which case we would lose the game comfortably but the lads would get the experience of having played a Premier League giant.

If you see Ozil and Sanchez on the team sheet our chance doesn't come beyond nought. Or you go the other way and you play a team of under-23s that are still internationals mixed in with one or two of their squad players, and that gives us that one percent chance that we'd be after," via BBC Sport

Arsene Wenger: "Everyone focuses on the next game, to take care of the consequences a disappointing result can have on everybody's spirit and to make sure we bounce back and focus on the next game.

We have to deal with the media and our job is to and analyse with clarity what happened [against Bayern Munich]. We can't influence the last result," via BBC Sport

Betting Odds (betfair)

Sutton Win: 18

18 Draw: 15/2

15/2 Arsenal Win: 2/13

Team News

Sutton United

Possible XI: Worne, Amankwaah, Downer, Collins, Spence, Biamou, Eastmond, Bailey, May, Deacon, Gomis.

Arsenal

Possible XI: Ospina; Gabriel, Holding, Mustafi, Gibbs; Elneny, Maitland-Niles; Walcott, Iwobi, Perez; Welbeck.