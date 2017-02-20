Team news: Arsenal
Danny Welbeck won't be involved tonight. Having just returned from a lengthy lay-off at the start of the year, the former Manchester United striker has accepted Arsene Wenger's decision not to risk him on Sutton's plastic pitch. The forward instead turned out for Arsenal's Under-23 ranks on Sunday.
Arsene Wenger's biggest concern ahead of kick-off isn't about players who have injuries; it is over potential new injuries his players might suffer on Sutton's artificial surface tonight. He told reporters last Friday:
I've heard that Sutton have a wet pitch, they water it before the game so it'll be much quicker.
"It means the weight on the joints is stronger, you cannot glide, you have to block every time so it makes football a bit different because the ball comes to you and somebody accelerates and doesn't slow down like in a normal game so you have to get used to the difference in speed.
Lucas Perez, whose future at the club has come under real scrutiny in the last few days, is also absent with a hamstring injury. Aaron Ramsey also remains out with a calf injury with Santi Cazorla still a long-term absentee.
Laurent Koscielny underwent a scan last Friday to determine the extent of a hamstring injury suffered in last week's crushing defeat to Bayern Munich. He is not expected to be involved tonight.
Surely, surely, we aren't going to see an all non-league FA Cup quarter-final? Sutton United are one more win away from making that a reality. Arsenal arrive at Ganders Green Lane tonight with the winners to host Lincoln City in the last eight.
Five days ago, their world came crashing down after Bayern Munich put five past them to leave their Champions League hopes in tatters. Their Premier League title bid has fallen by the wayside again. This is their only realistic chance of silverware this season. But just how fragile are Arsene Wenger's side after their recent setbacks?
All your team news is coming up shortly.