Arsene Wenger's biggest concern ahead of kick-off isn't about players who have injuries; it is over potential new injuries his players might suffer on Sutton's artificial surface tonight. He told reporters last Friday:

I've heard that Sutton have a wet pitch, they water it before the game so it'll be much quicker.

"It means the weight on the joints is stronger, you cannot glide, you have to block every time so it makes football a bit different because the ball comes to you and somebody accelerates and doesn't slow down like in a normal game so you have to get used to the difference in speed.