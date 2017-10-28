A student house is on offer for the mere sum of £6,000 a month in historic Bath. Situated on The Avenue, the house is a far cry from the dilapidated student digs most of us experienced at university.

Next door to the University of Bath, the property has seven large, airy bedrooms - one of which has a balcony overlooking the back garden. Some of the rooms have private bathrooms, too.

The property is being let by agents Upad and even comes with a hot tub.

"Living in Fieldgate is like being on holiday all the time," the advert reads.

"Fieldgate is high quality, with very big bedrooms - all the rooms are very big!

"All bills are included. Sign the contract and move in! No agent's fees. No guarantors needed."

The house also boasts an enormous "farmhouse" kitchen which opens out into a large outside deck.

"Big garden for Badminton. Free parking for 7 cars. Private countryside setting, yet 5 minutes from the centre of the famous Georgian City of Bath.

"Quiet neighbourhood, close to all top schools, the American museum and the Golf Club!"

This property isn't the only luxury accommodation available for students.

Chapter Portobello Student Accommodation in west London, which boasts a private gym, cinema and 24/7 concierge, charges up to £369 a week for rooms.

The property offered 21 of its rooms - which were vacated for the summer holidays - for free to survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire who lost their homes.