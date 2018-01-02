The renovation and revamp of London Bridge station, which picked up pace in 2014, has finally been completed, Network Rail said on Tuesday (2 January).

Dubbed "the greatest infrastructure project in London" by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the revamp will come at a final cost of £6.5bn to taxpayers, and still has some way to run, even though the final section of a new concourse is now open providing access to all platforms.

With addition of five new platforms, London Bridge will now have 15 new extra-long platforms capable of serving up to 18 trains per hour, with an ultimate objective of serving 24 trains per hour by December 2019.

The completion of works also mean trains to and from Cannon Street will resume stopping at the station.

The tracks in and around the station have also been remodelled to minimise delays and allow an additional number of trains to travel through London.

The station complex, adjacent to British capital's landmark building The Shard, will also have retail and service facilities with new shops and restaurants in a concourse that is scheduled for completion in the spring.

Network Rail chief executive Mark Carne said: "The opening of our landmark station is a shining example of the investment we are making in the railway. We've completely rebuilt the station so in future it can handle 95 million people.

"I would like to thank passengers for their patience while we transformed London Bridge into the modern transport hub it is today, with more trains to more destinations, connecting north-south London and beyond."