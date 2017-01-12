Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits he doesn't know what will happen with key duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente, but said there has been no contact from any clubs regarding the pair's availability. The Icelander and Spaniard have been linked with moves away from the Liberty Stadium this month, but Clement signalled his intention to keep both of his prized assets.

"You need to keep your best players and they are two of the best players the team has got," Clement said in his press conference, reported by WalesOnline. "You'd possibly expect interest, but they're contracted, they are motivated and focused on what we need to do to move this team forward. I can't say anything will or won't happen, there's a lot of speculation and gossip, but there's been no conversation between me, the players, the club, the other clubs, it's just down to work."

Llorente joined Swansea in the summer but has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, while the South Wales Evening Post claims Sigurdsson is believed to be attracting interest from Everton. On the subject of players joining the club, Clement revealed that Dutch forward Luciano Narsingh has completed his medical.

"He's set to sign. The medical is done and pending the paperwork he'll be a Swansea City player," Clement added. "It's pleasing to get it done. He's a player the club identified before I arrived but I'm more than happy for it to go ahead. He'll bring another dynamic to the team, he has pace, he scores goals and has experience of a higher level."

Clement also revealed that the Swans were in talks with Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City over the signings of Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson respectively. "The two clubs are talking about that possibility [Olsson]. The stage it's at we're looking to agree the terms," Clement added. On the subject of Carroll, the new Swans boss said: "There's an interest there. It's a similar situation to Olsson, the clubs are in talks."

The former Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain assistant manager will hope to have some new recruits available for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday. The clash with Arsene Wenger's men marks the start of a tricky run of fixtures for the Welsh outfit, with trips to Liverpool and Manchester City coming up in the next few weeks.