Tammy Abraham is set to remain at Swansea City for the duration of the season amid suggestions Chelsea have not inserted an automatic recall clause in his season-long loan deal at the Liberty Stadium.

The England Under-21 international is only eligible to rejoin the Premier League champions if he fails to reach an undisclosed number of appearances during the first half of the campaign.

Abraham has scored five goals in 10 appearances in South Wales and is an outsider to be included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

Swansea boss Paul Clement says Abraham is "well on course" to breaching the threshold of appearances required to keep Chelsea from recalling him in January, a development that leaves manager Antonio Conte with further problems.

"There is a stipulation in place that if he does not meet a certain amount of games, a proportion of games by the halfway stage, he can be recalled," Clement, according to the Press Association.

"That is a normal thing to have on a season-long loan in place to protect the player, to make sure he's getting the right amount of game time. But if we were bringing in a player of his ability then I felt he was coming here to play. As we stand there is no reason to think he would not meet that criteria.

"He's well on course for that and he'll be here for the year. The only way they [Chelsea] can recall him is if he is sat on the bench for the remaining games. But the way he's playing I can't see that happening."

Conte is hopeful of improving his Chelsea attack in the January transfer window but Abraham is unlikely to be among his plans. Alvaro Morata has netted seven times since joining from Real Madrid but only returned from a hamstring injury during the Champions League draw with Roma.

Michy Batshuayi appears to have fallen out of favour, with the Belgian having made just two Premier League starts this term, his five goals restricted to cup competitions. The 24-year-old reached the nadir of his Stamford Bridge career in the defeat to Crystal Palace while standing in for Morata and was withdrawn after 57 minutes.