Paul Clement ultimately achieved his aim after being parachuted into Swansea City's bleak relegation battle as their third manager in as many months, galvanising a squad low on confidence after the disastrous 85-day Bob Bradley experiment and guaranteeing Premier League safety with one week to spare.

Assuring survival despite a six-match winless run that threatened to undo all of Clement's hard work was a real boost for Carlo Ancelotti's former right-hand man, a revered coach whose ability to strike out on his own had been in question after a middling eight-month stint at Derby County.

Eighth in the form table during Clement's time in charge, both the manager and chairman Huw Jenkins have insisted that 15th-place Swansea's squad is not in need of a major summer overhaul.

However, there is no doubt that American owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien will need to spend on a handful of new signings to ensure that the club are able to avoid another season-long relegation scrap and push towards the relative tranquility of mid-table.

Retaining the services of star attacking duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente will be crucial both in terms of those hopes for next term and dictating summer transfer policy. Both players have claimed to be happy at the Liberty Stadium, although it remains to be seen if interest from higher up the food chain will prove too difficult to resist.

Business so far

Swansea are yet to add to their ranks as we hit mid-June, with much of the transfer discussion centred around the futures of Llorente and Sigurdsson. Clement did confirm he intended to hold discussions with free agent John Terry, having worked extensively with the former Chelsea captain at Stamford Bridge, although the likes of Bournemouth and Aston Villa are now thought to be the front-runners for his signature.

Veteran goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel and striker Marvin Emnes have both been released, alongside youngsters Liam Shephard, Josh Vickers, Owain Jones, Tom Dyson and Tom Holland.

What they need

Immediate replacements will need to be sought for Sigurdsson and Llorente in the event they do depart. Swansea improved at the back following Clement's arrival, although will still want to shore up a leaky defence that conceded 70 league goals in 2016-17. Only relegated Hull City let in more (80).

Supporters would likely welcome additions in all areas of the pitch if it means steering well clear of the bottom three.

Who could join

Terry aside, incoming links have been a little thin on the ground thus far. Swansea were believed to be one of the clubs chasing young KAS Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, while there have also been reports of tentative interest in last year's Championship top scorer Chris Wood.

Who could leave

Llorente played under Antonio Conte at Juventus and there remains some concern that the Italian is keen to instigate a reunion over the coming weeks as Chelsea prepare to offload Diego Costa and possibly Michy Batshuayi. A similar approach during the January window ended in failure.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, whose current contract runs until next summer, notched 15 goals in 35 appearances during his debut season in English football following a move from Sevilla in August 2016.

Arguably more influential to that successful escape from relegation was two-time player of the year Sigurdsson, who scored 10 and laid on 13 assists across the course of an impressive individual campaign. Such sparkling performances have certainly got unnoticed, with some even suggesting that he may get a second bite of the cherry with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Mirror reported last month that Everton had agreed a £25m ($31.8m) fee for Sigurdsson but his £120,000-a-week wage demands were proving a stumbling block. Leicester City are also stepping up their pursuit of the Icelandic playmaker following the permanent appointment of manager Craig Shakespeare. Speculation suggests they are willing to both shell out the full £30m asking price and make him their best-paid player.

Franck Tabanou is expected to leave this summer after failing to play a single minute of top-flight football since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2015, yet reports that he has already agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent are believed to be premature. A number of other players could be moved on, including the likes of Jordi Amat, Wayne Routledge and Mike van der Hoorn.

Record signing Borja Baston may also leave after scoring just once since joining from Atletico Madrid for a £15m fee. A decision on his future was expected to be made at the end of the season.

What the manager has said

Echoing his chairman's comments on recruitment last month, Clement said: "I don't agree that an overhaul is needed. If the club had been relegated and only had 12 points then that may be the case.

"I have been very happy with the squad and do not see a major overhaul is required. We want to strengthen but I don't see that with a lot of players. The players have played to their potential and if we can replicate that going forward we will be in a strong position."