Live Arsenal five points off the Champions League places at the start of play.

Swansea City can climb out of the relegation zone with a second win in a row.

Carlos Carvalhal's side beat Liverpool last time out.

Eleventh host 13th as West Ham United play Crystal Palace in the other 7:45pm kick-off.

8pm GMT: Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in London to complete move to Arsenal; Olivier Giroud braced to join Chelsea. Premier League fixtures Swansea City vs Arsenal West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Now 19:02 Arsene Wenger arrives at the Liberty Stadium. Expect him to be asked about Arsenal's transfer dealings tonight.

10 min 18:52 Swansea unchanged from the win over Liverpool. Jordan Ayew leads the attack. Match-winner from that success over the Reds Alfie Mawson is in defence.

14 min 18:48 Two changes for Arsenal from the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Petr Cech returns in goal while Aaron Ramsey replaces Jack Wilshere, who is ill.

18 min 18:44 Big night for Swansea, amid all the transfer kerfuffle, and they can jump out of the bottom three with a win tonight. They stopped 'Formula One' car Liverpool last week, so why not Arsenal tonight? The Liberty Stadium will not be a nice place to play, with plenty of wind and rain around.

23 min 18:39 So will Olivier Giroud be involved tonight? Can Arsenal afford to field him when the Aubamayang deal hinges on the deal? if he got injured it would be a major blow to Chelsea, and it might prevent Batshuayi leaving on loan to Dortmund. Add to this that Arsenal are short of strikes themselves, Danny Welbeck is injured, leaving Alexandre Lacazette as the only remaining option.

28 min 18:34 Brollies out in force in south Wales. But will the home fans be singing in the rain by full-time tonight?

31 min 18:31 Confirmation that Giroud has travelled with the Arsenal squad. But will he play? Olivier Giroud has travelled with the Arsenal squad to Swansea despite reports that he will join Chelsea on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/OpIccGbn7J — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 30, 2018

32 min 18:30 So let's turn out attention to the main game tonight, as Arsenal go to Swansea. How might both sides line up? Renato Sanches will miss tonight's game for the hosts with a hamstring injury, while Federico Fernandez is out due to a nose injury. Olivier Giroud has travelled with Arsenal but his involvement is uncertain, as he is also nursing a hamstring injury. Henrik Mkhitaryan could make his debut.

40 min 18:22 Before we get to the team news, we promised you an update on the developing transfer stories regarding Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in London finalising his move from Borussia Dortmund after a fee just over £55m was agreed between the two clubs. The medical is expected to be conducted tomorrow, after which the move should go through. Olivier Giroud meanwhile appears to be on his way to Chelsea. A fee of £18m has been agreed between Arsenal and Chelsea for the Frenchman to move to west London, a transfer which should allow Michy Batshuayi to join Dortmund on loan.