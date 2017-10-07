A Swedish model has said that since appearing in an advert for Adidas with unshaven legs, she has received numerous threats of rape.

Arvida Byström, 26, who is also an artist and photographer, stars in a video and a photograph for the sports company as part of the Adidas Originals' Superstar range.

But since the campaign was launched, Byström has been subjected to online abuse with some suggesting that she should "stop brushing your teeth and wiping your ass too fucking feminazi retarded".

The model took to Instagram to discuss the photo, saying: "Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I've been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can't even begin to imagine what it's like to not possess all these privileges and try to exist in the world. Sending love and try to remember that not everybody has the same experiences being a person."

But the model has since seen a flurry of counter supporters, praising her for not shaving.

Some users wrote "you've made me feel so much more confident in my leg hair" while another said "I'm so sorry all these ignorant assholes said those terrible things. You are absolutely amazing, honestly."

The model is known for her alternative views, often challenging social stereotypes that women face in the industry as well as taking part in varied photography sessions.

She released a book which contained 270 photos that were banned by Instagram including nipples and body hair.

She has also shared pictures of her body hair as well as her cellulite on Instagram.

In campaign video, she says: "I think femininity is usually created from our culture so I think everybody can do feminine things, can be feminine. I feel like in today's society we are very scared of that."

Meanwhile, Adidas praised her work for the way it "questions femininity and gender standard."