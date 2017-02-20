A Swedish policeman has reproached the filmmaker behind the video that seems to have inspired Trump's comments on Sweden for misrepresenting his views.

Officer Anders Göranzon told Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) on Monday 20 February that his answers had been taken out of context and manipulated to fit the filmmaker's narrative.

"We do not stand behind it. It shocked us. He has edited the answers. We were answering completely different questions in the interview. This is bad journalism," he told the newspaper, explaining that the interview was supposed to be about crime in high-risk areas. "There wasn't any focus on migration or immigration," he said.

Göranzon was interviewed with his colleague Jacob Ekström by former investment banker-turned filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who made a documentary titled "Stockholm Syndrome", blaming a rise in criminality and violence on immigrants and asylum-seekers.

Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight showed a clip of Horowitz's documentary on Friday 17 February in connection to the revised travel ban Trump is expected to present this week. The segment sees Horowitz asking the question: "Do you see the violence really spreading across Sweden into the cities?" before turning the camera to the policemen. "At least one or two times a week" Göranzon replied. "And five or six years ago, how often do you say it was?" Horowitz followed up "Three times a year", Ekström said.

In an interview with Fox News following the segment, Horowitz claimed Sweden is "making excuses" and "covering up" the rise in violence – data that is not supported by Swedish crime statistics, which only registered a minimal increase in crime reported year on year between 2015 and 2016. Göranzon too categorically dismissed Horowitz claims. "We do not stand behind what he says. He is a madman."

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Trump, who has previously praised the reporting done on Fox News, said he was watching the news channel on Friday, and that is what he was referring to when he talked about "what's happening last night in Sweden".

In the Fox News segment, Horowitz vaguely referred to Sweden having its "first Islamic terrorist attack not so long ago".

But Sweden's only attack related to Islamic terrorism happened more than six years ago. On 11 December 2010, two explosions were heard near a busy shopping area in Stockholm injuring two people and killing the attacker, who was named as 28-year old Iraqi-born Swedish citizen Taimour Abdulwahab.