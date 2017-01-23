Swedish talent Alexander Isak has snubbed the interest from Real Madrid to join Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus had also been linked with the 17-year-old in recent times, but the Bundesliga outfit have beaten all the suitors after agreeing his move from AIK Solna.

Isak has been dubbed as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic after garnering a big reputation in his homeland, having scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for the AIK Solna first team since making his debut at the age of 16.

Furthermore, on 12 January he became the youngest player to score for the Swedish national team when he netted a goal against Slovakia aged 17 years and 113 days - breaking the 104-year-old record set by Erik Dahlström.

Spanish daily Marca reported earlier this month that Real Madrid were on the verge of securing his services after having agreed a five-year-deal with the player.

The report said that Chelsea, Bayern and Juventus were also interested in the teenager, but a move to Real Madrid appeared to be on the cards in November last year when the player visited the training ground of Los Blancos.

However, Borussia Dortmund have finally won the race after during the weekend emerged that the 6ft 2in striker had a change of heart and was ready to move to the Bundesliga outfit in a €10m (£8.6m, $10.7m) deal.

"Eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund have signed talented young Swedish striker Alexander Isak. The 17-year-old moves from AIK Solna and has put pen to paper on a long-term contract," the Bundesliga club have now confirmed, although adding that the deal is still pending the Fifa approval.

"Due to the fact that Isak is still a minor, the completion of the transfer still requires special approval by world football's governing body Fifa, which all parties expect to receive very soon."

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has expressed his delight over the agreement after confirming that other top European clubs were interested in his services.

"Alexander Isak is a hugely talented striker, who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign. We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. Both BVB and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential," Zorc said.

Dortmund have gained a big reputation for developing young talents in recent years and during the summer transfer window already beat the likes of Barcelona for another young talent after signing France starlet Ousmane Dembele from Rennes.