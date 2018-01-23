Kelly Brook capped off her holiday in the most spectacular fashion. Taking to social media, the model-turned-actress shared a breathtaking video which shows what she did on the final day of her vacation in Iceland with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The couple have been in a relationship since April 2015.

Wearing a floral print swimsuit, the 38-year-old is seen flaunting her figure as she poses with her hands on her hips, looking up at the clear blue sky, standing knee deep in the popular Icelandic lagoon. The clip is made more interesting as vapours from the water she is standing in is seen gently merging with the rays of the rising sun, behind the snow-covered surroundings.

The model avoided makeup and yet was looking her stunning best. She teamed up her swimwear with a water resistant watch on her left wrist. Her hair is tied in a bun.

"Monday Blues," she wrote alongside the video she shared with her fans on Instagram. The clip has been viewed up more than 170,000 times.

Fans were in awe after watching the video, with an admirer saying it is "not fair" Brook has curves better than anyone. The fan then asked, "Why you gotta look like that?" Someone else added, "What is going on with that body. So naughty it's nice."

Another admirer complimented Brook on her look, saying, "Sure to melt the Arctic ice, don't blame it on global warming!!"

A few others asked Brook from where she bought the swimsuit, with a fan saying, "Where is the swimsuit from? Love it!" Another admirer said Brook never answers to questions posed to her on social media and added, "I also wanted to know where her bikini is from."