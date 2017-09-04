Donald Trump was handed dozens of luxury gifts during his visit to Saudi Arabia, including cheetah fur robes, a dagger made of pure silver and a painting of himself, it has been revealed.

Despite previously criticising former democratic presidential hopeful Hilary Clinton for accepting money from the Gulf state during the campaign trail, Trump was found to have accepted a total of 83 gifts during his first foreign trip as president to Saudi Arabia in May.

Among the gifts include artwork featuring a picture of Trump, multiple swords, daggers, leather ammo holders and holsters, tiger and cheetah fur robes, a silver dagger with a mother of pearl sheath and a "large canvas artwork depicting [a] Saudi woman", according to Freedom of Information requests obtained by the Daily Beast.

Trump's choosing to visit to Saudi Arabia as his first official foreign trip not only broke presidential tradition– with his predecessors choosing either Mexico or Canada as their first destination abroad – but was also in stark contrast to his previous views on the nation.

During his visit, Trump signed deals worth $350bn (£270bn) with Saudi Arabia, including a £110bn arms deal. This is despite tweeting in 2015 that he would never do a deal with "dopey" Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a member of the Saudi Royal family and chairman of the Kingdom Holding Company, because he wants to "control our US policitians".

Trump also condemmed Clinton in a Facebook post in June 2016 for accepting money from the Gulf state because of his human rights records.

He said: "Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays. Hillary must return all money from such countries!"

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa Division, told The Daily Beast: "Trump's decision to visit Saudi first clearly signalled his top prioritisation of America's most profitable relationship with its number one weapons client in the world."