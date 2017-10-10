Ryan Coogler will not return to direct the follow-up to 2015's lauded Rocky sequel Creed, but his replacement certainly knows what he's doing. Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone, has announced he will helm the much-anticipated sequel.

Stallone shared a picture of himself with star Michael B Jordan on Instagram, saying: "Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in Creed 2 next year... One more round!"

If Stallone plans to shoot the film next year, then that should mean a 2019 release date for the boxing drama.

Stallone starred alongside Jordan in Creed, which was a continuation of the Rocky story that shifts the focus to Jordan's Adonis 'Donny' Creed, son of Rocky Balboa's viral-turned-friend Apollo Creed.

The film dealt with Donny's rise through the boxing ranks as he deals with never having known his father, the pressure his family name puts on him and juggling his career with his relationships with Balboa and love interest Bianca, played by Tessa Thompson.

Creed ends with Donny fighting Liverpudlian Ricky Conlan, played by real life cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew. Conlan won the fight via split decision, but Donny earned the respect of the crowd, setting up his career.

The film was praised heavily for the energy it brought back to the Rocky series following its last entry in 2006. It earned Stallone an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, which he unfortunately didn't win.

The absence of director and co-written Coogler in large parts comes down to his involvement in Marvel superhero film Black Panther, set for release next year, which has been keeping him busy.

Stallone has been teasing elements of the sequel for while now, pushing the idea that Donny may fight the son of Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren in iconic 80s cheeseball classic Rocky 4.

Lundgren himself may also return, with Stallone telling TMZ in August: "It wouldn't be a party without Drago would it? I'm gonna punch him. You know I gotta hit Drago once."

Drago was the man responsible for the death of Apollo Creed during a match, so the dynamic will be as meaningful for Donny as it is for Rocky, who we last saw recovering from his cancer treatment.