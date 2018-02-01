Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine always manages to wow her fans on social media. And she proved the same again on Monday (1 February) when she caused a bit of fan frenzy by sharing a stunning photo of herself on Instagram, where she has more than 709,000 followers.

Sistine, who is quickly becoming a sensation on the photo-and-video-sharing platform, shared the image from New York City and looked radiant as ever. The 19-year-old wore a knee-length floral dress for the photoshoot. She can be seen leaning forward slightly as the teenager kept her hands in between her legs while seated on a white floor.

While Sistine teamed up the dress with a simple blue denim jacket, it was the shoes that made quite an impression on her fans. The design of the shoes seems to have been inspired by a component of the Knight's armour called Solleret, which covered the foot from injuries during battles and duels.

Besides the shoes, Sistine's long locks, which partly covered her face, added to her distinct look as she looked confident.

"Back in the city," she wrote alongside the photo that she has shared with her followers on Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, fans have been calling Sistine "stunning" and "gorgeous", with an admirer going one step further by proposing marriage to her and then asking her for a date if she does not want to get hitched. Another fan said, "If I saw you I'd put myself out to say hello. Hope you are having a goodnight Sistine."

"You are a very beautiful lady," a fan commented, another added, "You are so beautiful..."

Many fans also went gaga over her outfit, especially her boots. A fan said, "That outfit and BOOTS," while another added, "Love the boots."