Syria's political opposition has reportedly agreed to take part in peace talks in Kazakh capital of Astana.

It was not clear whether those opposed to Bashar al-Assad's government would take part in the talks on 23 January. However, on Saturday (14 January) AFP confirmed their support.

It follows a ceasefire that was brokered by Russia and Turkey, sidelining the US, in December.

"Concerning the forthcoming meeting in Astana, the (High Negotiations) Committee stresses its support to the military delegation… and expresses hope that the meeting would reinforce the truce," an HNC statement said after a two-day meeting in Riyadh, reported AFP.

Despite backing opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, Russia and Turkey have worked closely in recent weeks to try and achieve a political agreement in the war-ravaged country.

Iran has also contributed to ceasefire agreements and all three countries will serve as guarantors to the negotiations.

The talks are thought to be the best opportunity to date in resolving the seven-year conflict.

According to analysis by Russian newspaper Vzglyad, Syria's opposition had no choice but to take part in the peace talks, or be considered aligned to terrorist factions such as Islamic State (Isis) and al-Nusra front.

"Taking into consideration that the agreements on the peace talks in Astana were achieved among Presidents Putin and Erdogan, there is not much choice left for the Syrian opposition," the newspaper said.

If they refused, they would become "targets for airstrikes by the Russian aviation", the report added.

"Hence, Astana is expected to host quite a serious delegation of the Syrian opposition. And even if Damascus and the rebels won't sit down at the negotiating table, limiting themselves only to contacts via intermediaries, the chances that a ceasefire will be signed remain very high. And it would be a sensation," it adds.