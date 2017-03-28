Ed Sheeran's reign at the top of the UK album charts could be coming to an end. The Castle On The Hill singer is in jeopardy of being bumped off the number one spot by pop group Take That, who have enjoyed healthy first-week sales of their new album Wonderland.

According to the Official Charts Company, Gary Barlow and pals sold 96,000 copies of their eighth studio album Wonderland in the three days after its release on 24 March. Wonderland is currently at number two on the UK midweek chart with Sheeran's record-breaking third album ÷ (Divide) still hanging on to the top spot with a lead of 27,500 sales.

Released on 3 March, Divide has become the fastest-selling album by a male solo artist in history with 451,000 copies sold in its first week. Wonderland, also recorded by Take That members Howard Donald and Mark Owen, features the lead single Giants. The 15-track album will supported by the Wonderland tour, which kicks off on 8 May in Newcastle before visiting arenas around the UK.

Fans had better make the most of watching the band live this summer as Barlow, 46, has ruled out rumours of a 2018 tour to mark their 25th anniversary.

The Rule The World singer told The Sun: "There's no anniversary tour next year. We've had two record labels in our time and I know they're talking about doing some kind of commemorative big box set of all the music around Christmas. But we can definitely tell you there are no plans for touring next year."

Although he may lose his place at the album chart summit, Sheeran, 26, looks set to remain at number one in the singles hit parade with Shape Of You claiming a 12th week. However, the singer faces stiff competition from himself as Galway Girl is just 1,200 units behind at number two. Zara Larsson's new collaboration with Clean Bandit, Symphony, has also jumped three places to number three.

The new UK singles and album charts will be announced on Friday 31 March.

UK midweek album chart 1. Ed Sheeran – Divide 2. Take That – Wonderland 3. Rag'N'Bone Man – Human 4. James Blunt – The Afterlove 5. Vera Lynn – 100

